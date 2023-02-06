Laura Gutierrez Perez announces her resignation from the Citizens Police Review Board

Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announces her resignation from the Citizens Police Review Board on Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building in Columbia. Gutiérrez Pérez resigned due to disappointment with the lack of action on the CPRB agenda from the city council.

 RhiannaBrown/Missourian

Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's meeting of the Columbia City Council, adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years.

Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said the ordinance establishing the board does not give it the power it needs to be effective.

