A growing deer population and a favorable weather forecast bodes well for the November firearms hunting season that begins Saturday in Missouri and continues through Nov. 26.
The Missouri Department of Conservation anticipates about half a million hunters will be pursuing whitetails in the state this year, with around 35,000 coming from out of state, private lands deer biologist Kevyn Wiskirchen, said.
Missouri’s deer population has been growing steadily while recovering from an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease in 2012, Jason Isabelle, the cervid program supervisor for the conservation department, said in a forecast for OutdoorLife. The overall estimated population of deer in Missouri is 1.4 million.
The weather should be good for hunting, too, especially early in the season. The National Weather Service was predicting highs of about 50 in central Missouri on Saturday and Sunday, with calm winds. The rest of the week was forecast to be slightly warmer, but rain could come Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.
Wiskirchen said the acorn index this year is average to slightly below average. That, too, bodes well for hunters because a smaller number of acorns, which is a key food for deer, encourages them to move around more.
“However, it is predicted that Missouri will have slightly lower total deer harvest numbers this year, simply because of the timing,” Wiskirchen said. November deer season is linked to Thanksgiving, and since the holiday is later than usual this year, so is deer season. “We’ll be out of peak breeding season this year, when the deer are more likely to be active.”
Hunters in Missouri killed 200,738 deer during the November 2018 firearms season. Hunters in Boone County killed 2,395.
The youth season that occurred Nov. 2-3 saw a 33 percent increase in the number of deer killed during the same season last year. Youth hunters killed 18,158 deer this year, compared to last year’s 13,645, Wiskirchen said. The next youth weekend, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, will be three days instead of two. Hunters on that weekend must be ages 6 to 15 and be accompanied by an adult.
Legal hours for deer hunting run from half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset. Non-hunters who plan to visit the woods during the season should use caution and are encouraged to wear the same blaze orange that hunters are required to wear.
The conservation department also is reminding hunters that there is a 29-county chronic wasting disease management zone where hunters who kill deer are required to have them tested for the fatal brain disease. Boone and its surrounding counties are not part of that zone. Visit the conservation department’s chronic wasting disease website for more information.