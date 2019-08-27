The west side of the roundabout under construction at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road should be done by next Tuesday, the Columbia Public Works Department said in a news release.
Plans call for construction on the east side of the roundabout to begin as soon as the other side is done. The west side of the intersection will reopen to traffic, and the east side will close at Green Meadows Road. Traffic delays are expected.
The entire project should be done by winter, the Public Works Department said. Construction began July 8.
Emery Sapp and Sons is doing the work at an estimated cost of $1.2 million.