The spookiest day of the year has arrived, and the annual tradition of trick-or-treating on Halloween will kick off tonight in Columbia.

While doorbell ringing and candy collecting typically starts as the sun sets, Columbia has no official citywide start or end time for trick-or-treating. However, individual neighborhoods may have their own time frames for festivities. 

