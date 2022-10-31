The spookiest day of the year has arrived, and the annual tradition of trick-or-treating on Halloween will kick off tonight in Columbia.
While doorbell ringing and candy collecting typically starts as the sun sets, Columbia has no official citywide start or end time for trick-or-treating. However, individual neighborhoods may have their own time frames for festivities.
Here are a few tips to keep the night's fun scares from becoming dangerous.
Halloween safety tips
Tales of tainted candy return every year to haunt trick-or-treaters.
Thankfully, these urban legends have been consistently disproven, and while parents should always encourage their kids to be careful and check if their candy wrappers appear to have tears or holes, there is no serious threat to anyone's candy stash, as the Missourian has previously reported.
While razors in apples may not be a significant threat, traffic safety is. Children are three times more likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. AAA recommends that trick-or-treaters:
- Look both ways before crossing the street.
- Wear a visible costume.
- Stay on sidewalks.
- Avoid walking while distracted.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol also urges Halloween party attendees consuming alcohol to designate a sober driver. With an increased number of children out in the roads, driving drunk could be as disastrous as ever.
With each day of fall, the sun sets a little bit earlier, and scouring for candy through dark neighborhoods might be a worry for those with young children. Participating before sunset is an option, but wearing a costume with reflective tape or bringing a flashlight at night can be beneficial for all ages, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Parents that aren't accompanying their kids for trick-or-treating should also remind them to only approach familiar, well-lit houses and to never enter a stranger's vehicle or home, according to the Highway Patrol.