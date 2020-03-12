Elaine George is no stranger to 4-H. She has been a part of the Hallsville Go-Getters 4-H club for more than 30 years.
On Thursday, George was recognized for her role as the 4-H club leader at the 2020 Columbia Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Recognition Banquet. George won the Friend of Youth Award, which is given each year to a Boone County resident "who has gone above and beyond to mentor, assist and/or be a role model for local youth in agriculture," chamber spokesperson Mary Kate Hafner said.
George had no idea she would win the award. When Whitney Schieber, the chamber's director of membership and engagement, asked if she would be attending the Thursday ceremony, George said she had another engagement. Schieber told George that one of her 4-H kids would be winning an award and that they wanted a leader to attend.
"It was amazing to me, that I was being acknowledged for something I love to do, which is working with kids," George said. "To me, the kids were the recipients of the award. I was just there to guide them to their success."
George also was surprised that her immediate family attended the banquet.
"I was coming down off of the stage, and I just happened to look at the back of the room, and there they all were, standing along the wall."
She said her family, especially her husband, is very supportive of her 4-H endeavors. "I laugh because some people call him 'Mr. 4-H.'"
George and her family have been involved in 4-H for generations. George's father worked with its predecessor, the Boys and Girls Clubs, and she and all her siblings participated in 4-H. George's three children were in 4-H, and her seven grandchildren are, too.
"I have four great-grandchildren, and my first great-grandchild will be old enough to be in 4-H this next year," she said.
George's family in 2007 won the Missouri 4-H Century Family Award, which is given to "Missouri 4-H families with a combined total of 100 years or more of membership and/or volunteer service in 4-H," according to the MU Extension website.
George volunteers with many youth-oriented activities and events, and she helps organize the Boone County Fair every year.
For the banquet, four of George's 4-H youths participated in a video to honor George.
Ryan Rounsavall is one of George's 4-H charges.
"Elaine is a very graceful, yet powerful woman, and I think that's something that's really important in this world today, especially as women become more of a presence in business and ag leadership," she said.
Paxton Crane is also featured in the video. "Elaine is kind and she would drop everything and she'd come and help other people," he said.
There are 111 children in the Hallsville Go-Getters 4-H Club, and George said there are three dozen projects for the kids to participate in, ranging from quilting to showing livestock. Children 8 to 18 can participate. The club is active year-round.
George credits her family and those of the 4-H members for her success.
"They're just awesome people. It's a big family."
"I love kids, and they come to me for other things, not just about 4-H," George said. "I feel very fortunate that they have that confidence in me, that they can trust me for my opinions."
"I am not a volunteer for the easy hours, high pay, gratitude, power or prestige. I am a volunteer because I want a better place for youth and our future generations," George said. "I am giving my time and myself. I reap rewards far beyond what I give."