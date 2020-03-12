More Chamber honors

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce awards two other awards at its annual Agricultural Recognition Banquet.

Marty and Cindy Bowne of Centralia were recognized with the Agriculturalist of the Year Award this year. They tell their story in a chamber video.

Amanda Belew of South Boone County High School won the Don Day Agribusiness and Bioscience scholarship, which is awarded to one high school senior who intends to major in agribusiness or biosciences. Day was at the banquet to present the award.

More information about the scholarship and how to apply can be found on the chamber's website.