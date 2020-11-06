A man from Hallsville has been charged with raping a woman in Columbia after contacting her repeatedly for nude photos through Instagram.
21-year-old Andrew Gene Neal has been charged with second degree rape, second degree sodomy, first degree harassment and first degree stalking. Neal has been charged with a $110,000 cash bail, according to the Boone County 07:00 report. He was arrested by the Boone County Sheriff's Department Thursday night.
According to the probable cause statement, Neal has a history of harassment and soliciting nude photos from unknown subjects and an active warrant for felony harassment. In 2018, Neal was charged with first degree harassment in a separate case, according to Missouri CaseNet.
Neal harassed the woman via Instagram over a span of several months, according to the probable cause statement. The communication began with Neal asking for nude photos for cash, which the victim never received after sending the photos. This communication escalated to Neal harassing the victim for additional photos, stating he would leak the victim’s photos to her Instagram followers if she did not comply.
Once the victim changed her Instagram account, she received a message from Neal which was a map view of her mother's residence. The morning of Dec. 17, 2019, Neal arrived at the residence and sexually assaulted her, according to the probable cause statement.