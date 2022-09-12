A 22-year-old Hallsville man died after a car he was in collided with a pole early Monday morning. 

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash and Capt. Brian Leer, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, said it is believed the man was electrocuted by a downed power line.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

