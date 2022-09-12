A 22-year-old Hallsville man died after a car he was in collided with a pole early Monday morning.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash and Capt. Brian Leer, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, said it is believed the man was electrocuted by a downed power line.
Leer said in an email that the call came in shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning and the incident occurred along South River Road near Higdon Road. He also said it is believed the power line was knocked down when the vehicle crashed into the pole.
Meredith Hoenes, Boone Electric Cooperative's communication specialist, said the details of the incident , but there was a crash that involved a pole, and when crews were called to the scene, the downed power lines were still energized.
Hoenes said the crash itself did not cut the power and cause an outage, but in order to keep people on the scene safe.
Leer said more information may become available at a later time and the investigation is ongoing.