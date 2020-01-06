Kids from the Hallsville Go-Getters joined artist and educator Stacy Self on Friday at the Bob Lemone Building in Hallsville to paint a mural portraying their town's history.
Hallsville's piece will be part of a larger mural in the shape of Boone County, portraying icons of its history as part of the county's bicentennial celebration in 2020.
Self, who is in charge of the mural, held a community input session last fall to find out the "top 10 treasures" of Hallsville from the town's residents. She has held similar meetings in other Boone County towns.
"There's no wrong way to do this," Self said to the kids before they began to paint. "You can do anything you want, it's not a paint-by-numbers."
Self explained some of the different parts of the mural, which included the Red Top Christian Church, the Finger Lakes and the post office. Self said the post office is so important because the man for who the town is named, John Hall, was the postmaster.
As she poured different paints onto palettes, Self, who goes by the nickname Wildy, began directing the kids to which paints they should use.
"I just opened this one yesterday!" Self said, as she tried to open a bottle of red paint.
Self has been an artist for over 25 years, and has participated in Roots N Blues, Art in the Park and more. She is also the owner of WildysWorld! Muralmakers Studio, which offers mural parties, small group sessions, private lessons and more.
Hallsville is the second to last community to complete its panel of the mural. The first six were Harrisburg, Sturgeon, Centralia, Rocheport, Columbia and Ashland. The final section to be painted is Cooper's Landing, which residents will paint from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday while they listen to live music.
Each mural panel was cut from a 4 by 8 foot piece of plywood. Once all of the pieces are completed, Self will bring the mural together by painting the finishing touches and making sure the community art flows together neatly.
"I clarify, unify and amplify," Self said. "After all eight pieces are completed, they will be installed on the wall."
The mural will be on display at the Boone County History and Culture Center in March. At the end of the year, all of the pieces will be returned to their communities.
Meanwhile, Self says she is figuring out how to transport the panels.
"I need a trailer," she said. "I'm working on getting a trailer."
