A Hallsville teen was killed in a Wednesday crash on westbound Highway 124.

Molly Jones, 18, was declared dead at the scene of the one-vehicle crash a little before 5:30 p.m.

Jones was the passenger and was not wearing a seat belt.

The 17-year-old male driver was taken to University Hospital with moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F crash report.

The driver's Ford F-250 went off the right side of the road while traveling westbound, west of Dodd Road. The vehicle then hit a concrete culvert and began to overturn. The crash report said the vehicle was totaled and towed away by the state.

This was Troop F's second fatality in March and 19th for the year 2022. 

  • Abby Stetina is a spring 2022 community and special section reporter studying journalism and French. She can be reached at astetina@umsystem.edu or @abbystetina on Twitter.

  • Grace Nieland is an assistant city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She previously reported on social justice issues, court proceedings and public health. She can be reached at grace.nieland@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

