A Hallsville teen was killed in a Wednesday crash on westbound Highway 124.
Molly Jones, 18, was declared dead at the scene of the one-vehicle crash a little before 5:30 p.m.
Jones was the passenger and was not wearing a seat belt.
The 17-year-old male driver was taken to University Hospital with moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F crash report.
The driver's Ford F-250 went off the right side of the road while traveling westbound, west of Dodd Road. The vehicle then hit a concrete culvert and began to overturn. The crash report said the vehicle was totaled and towed away by the state.
This was Troop F's second fatality in March and 19th for the year 2022.