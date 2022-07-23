Ham show takes fair from start to finish

Stan Lynn tags a registered ham as the final step of the entry process on Sunday in Columbia. The top hams of the youth class and open class were judged together for the title of Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion. Lynn’s open class ham won the Reserve Champion.
Logan Crane points out his ham to his father, Tanner Crane, on Tuesday at the Boone County Fair. After the judging, all hams were displayed for a week until Saturday after the ham breakfast. People checked their final scores during the week as they attended the Boone County Fair.
From left, Christine Vaughn, Linda Lynn and Paul Little total the scores of each ham on Sunday at the Boone County Fair. There were 177 hams in this year’s ham show. Each ham’s score was tallied twice to avoid any mistakes.
LEFT: Ham show judge Andrew Clarke inserts a probe into a ham. Clarke sniffed the probe to test the aroma of each ham, and he wiped it off each time before inserting it into the next ham to ensure the accuracy of his judgment. RIGHT: Clarke judges a ham on its smoothness on Sunday. Clarke has been the main judge of the ham show for about 20 years.
Donna Russell takes photos of her granddaughter who’s ham won 7th place in the competition and got $550 as the final bid in the auction on Saturday in Columbia. Russell has been attending Boone County Fair for 64 years. This was the second year her granddaughter participated in the ham show and said she felt super happy about the result.
The annual Boone County Ham Show kicked off the Boone County Fair on Monday and accompanied the fair to the end.
People registered their hams a day before, and all hams were neatly placed on tables to await judging. Participants usually start preparing in December of the previous year.
A total of 177 hams were entered in the competition for this year’s ham show, 136 hams from the youth class and 41 from the open class. Main ham show judge Andrew Clarke evaluated each ham from many perspectives, especially the aroma. But Clarke also mentioned that the final winner depends on what this year’s judge likes. “You get a different group of judges, and you might get a different winner,” Clarke said.
After the judging, all hams were displayed at the fair for a week. Fair attendees had a chance to see the hams, and ham show participants could check their scores as they became available.
At the end of the Boone County Fair on Saturday, the traditional ham breakfast brought people together to enjoy the breakfast with families and to buy hams in the auction afterward. On average, each ham sold for $500, and all 39 hams in the auction were bid on.