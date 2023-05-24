Inside the J.W. "Blind" Boone Community Center is a homey space outfitted with fairy lights, a fuzzy carpet and bean bag chairs. It's the Moving Ahead Program's new Teen Center, scheduled to open June 1.
A few months ago, it was all office space. Alexis Seals, MAP's teen coordinator, said she shed a few tears when the renovations were finally complete.
"It's all worth it at the end of the day to provide the kids a good space," Seals said. "They've been trying to peek the past couple of weeks, and we've been holding out this secret, so it's really nice to also have them to be able to see it."
MAP is an after-school and summer program run by the Columbia Housing Authority. MAP provides educational, social and community services to kids from kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as meals and transportation. The program celebrated its 20th anniversary Wednesday.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe dedicated the day to the program at a ceremony in the community center parking lot at 301 N. Providence Road. Kids in yellow and green "Moving Ahead" T-shirts tossed a football and rode a blue scooter down a hill before the dedication. Afterward, MAP teachers wished each other a "happy Moving Ahead Day" as the kids explored the Teen Center.
Program coordinator Janice Brooks said the center will focus on college readiness, standardized testing prep and homework help. The center will also give teens a place to discuss community issues that are important to them and host guest speakers, she said.
Seals said that before the Teen Center was created, teens who came to MAP were confined to a small fifth and sixth grade classroom in a different part of the building. Brooks said the idea for a dedicated center arose when she noticed teenagers would often hang out outside the community center.
"Those teens out there tell us, 'We want our own space, we want a place that we can talk to our peers,'" Brooks said. "'We want a space that feels safe with us, a space that we feel people care about us, a space that is cozy and we can relax.'"
The Teen Center fills several rooms inside the community center. One teacher said the space is camping-themed, complete with a TV fireplace and artificial ivy snaking along the walls. There is a separate reading area, media center and art room that branch off from the main room.
Brooks said that though MAP gives preference to at-risk youth who live in Section 8 housing, anyone from the community can enroll.
"MAP is just an academic, social, emotional safe place for kids to come in," Brooks said. "They can learn, and they can be theyself."