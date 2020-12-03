The Loop is hosting a Virtual Holiday Maker Faire for small businesses and makers to auction off their creations through Instagram from Thursday through Sunday.
The faire will hold bids in The Loop’s Instagram comments from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each day is dedicated to different items small businesses and creatives produce.
Thursday is dedicated to fabricators, custom manufactures, print and paper goods; Friday is jewelry and accessories; Saturday is art and collectibles; and Sunday is apparel, fashion, food and drink.
In May, the Loop started “Maker Mondays,” where a couple of small businesses and creators would have one to three items go on sale. Jamie St. Clair, owner of Modish, participated in the first Maker Monday and now has two items, pom-poms and tassel earrings, up for sale in the four-day virtual event.
Carrie Gartner, executive director at The Loop, knew that some pop-ups would not be available during the pandemic, which is when Maker Mondays was created, she said. With the upcoming holidays they saw an opportunity to have the faire for shoppers to buy gifts.
“It is going pretty well,” Gartner said, “since people are used to virtual events now.”
The Loop identifies local small businesses and makers, creative designers, to participate, she added. Engagement on the advertisements were good and she expects it to go well.
“The Loop is doing an awesome job at getting small businesses out there,” St. Clair said.
“I love it,” St. Clair said. “It is a good way to connect with other creators in the community”
Adrienne Luther, a freelance artist, will have three items for the auction — a hand painted pot, a coaster and an embroidered hat.
Luther attended the holiday pop-up shop held last year and prepared for this year’s but because of the pandemic was not able to hold her booth.
“The bidding would be nice, but the most invaluable thing is being able to meet other makers and being able to make those connections,” Luther said. “The Loop have been important at creating a buzz of local artists.’
Haute JS Design owner and designer Jessica Shaw said this year has been challenging for everyone and that holds true for makers and creatives. Depending on markets and fairs to show products and meet new customers has been tough.
“Markets, fairs during the holiday season are even more vital to our businesses because they account for a larger percentage of our sales,” Shaw said. “Having a safe option like the Virtual Holiday Makers Faire hosted by The Loop is an exciting opportunity and a way to add some fun to the end of a tough year.”
The Loop also has an open pop-up park where food trucks may stop by and people can eat, Gartner said.
The Loop has a website where local creators can come together and sell their creations and services.