What was once a lively spot filled with the chatter and business of Columbia residents appears much more vacant these days.
Harold's Doughnuts, a business that has served Columbia since 2014, announced Friday plans to close its doors permanently. The shop took to Facebook Friday morning, informing customers that Sunday is the last day to grab a sweet treat and coffee from the neighborhood-style doughnut shop in south Columbia.
The decision to close was prompted by a series of changes within the organization, which, like others, was hit hard by the pandemic, said general manager Miguel Palillero. He said the pandemic complicated scheduling, resulting in a gradual decline in staff.
"We were essentially operating 24/7," Palillero said.
The owner, Michael Urban, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Palillero said managing the business's partnership making doughnuts for the Break Time gas station, as well as maintaining daily operations at the shop, added stress on the decreasing staff. The store opened its dining room to customers in June but went back to serving drive-thru only Friday when restroom cleaning products were removed from the premises in the move-out process.
Palillero wasn't always general manager at Harold's Doughnuts. When the pandemic first hit, he was a college student studying bioengineering at MU. He said the manager at the time quit because of an immunocompromised condition, and Palillero was sort of thrown into the job. He left school due to work-related and personal reasons and is now one of the few who can be found working at Harold's in its final week.
Though he's not sure what comes next, he said he enjoys designing clothes and hopes to pursue something in that field.
"There's like a mixed bag of feelings... ," Palillero said. "I just wasn't expecting it so soon."
News of the shop's closure was met with an overall sad response from the community, which filled the comments section of the business's post with farewells and disappointment.
"Truly bummed to hear of the closing. Your doughnuts were amazing and your staff was always cordial to me. We will miss it at various events that people brought your doughnuts to share," one customer commented.
The Strollway Market, a partnership between Harold's and Beet Box that opened in Harold's downtown location in March 2021, has also since closed. In June, The Strollway Market Instagram page announced the business decided to "take a break" while they "go through some changes." Ben Hamrah, co-owner of Beet Box, confirmed it is no longer in business.
"We realized success together and created something fun, treasured and above all else, unique and special to Columbia," Harold's said in a news release. "We will never forget how so many of you embraced our journey and helped build a doughnut shop that meant so much to so many. We simply can’t thank you enough."