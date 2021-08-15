Harrisburg community connects over time capsule reveal

Around 25 Harrisburg community members hovered on the Harrisburg Middle School lawn Sunday evening and watched as a bright orange Kubota excavator shimmied a slab of concrete out of a gaping hole.
Organized by the Lion's Club, they were gathered to dig up a 50-year-old time capsule in advance of celebrating its 150-year existence at the Harrisburg August fest this weekend.
A group of people hammered away at the concrete until, finally, someone used a chainsaw to break away at the material.
They weren't sure what they going to find, although many of these Harrisburg residents were present or had family members present on the day of its concealment back in July of 1971. However, there is no formal record of who was there.
John Spry, the fair coordinator, reached his bare hands inside the metal vault and was met with plenty of rust, dirt and water. Spry pulled out several items: loose coins, soggy paper with unreadable messages, buttons, Polaroids, a piece of a kitchen tile and bells.
"Nobody took any records of what they put in the ground," said Spry, who had been away fighting in the Vietnam War when the capsule was buried. However, he knew his mother placed a silver dollar inside the time capsule.
Jill Williamson also remembered her family placing some kind of coin in the time capsule, as it was meant to go to the family's first grandchild, who is now over 40 years old.
"It was just kind of a token, and they thought it was something that would withstand," she said.
Davin Stidham wasn't alive for the burial in 1971, but he stood on the lawn to find out whether his family put anything in it. Stidham is one of five generations that have lived in Harrisburg, starting with his great grandfather Oscar Tisdel.
"My great-grandfather was a coal miner and graduated from my high school in 1916," he said.
"We are a small enough place that we know a lot of the families," Spry's wife, Vickie, added.
She wondered if her family put in a U.S. government savings bond or an old metal toolbox, but neither of those items were recovered.
"I thought for sure we were going to have a treasure chest of stuff," John Spry said. At the end, everyone jotted their names on a scrap piece of paper to record who was there.
Harrisburg also has plans to put another time capsule in the ground sometime soon and use video to document it. Stidham remarked that in the new time capsule, he would include newspaper clippings of the town and this event.
"It's something to tie it all together," he said.
The Harrisburg fair takes place 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and all day Saturday at the Lion's Club Park.