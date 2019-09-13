Look up at the sky Friday night and you'll see a harvest moon — on the unluckiest of days.
A full moon will coincide with Friday the 13th for the first time since October 13, 2000. It will be visible nationwide, which is rare, according to the Farmer's Almanac. A nationwide sighting on Friday the 13th won't happen again until August 13, 2049.
The harvest moon is a full moon that is closest to the start of the fall season, around Sept. 23. It's unique because it rises 20 to 25 minutes earlier compared to other moons, according to NASA.
The harvest moon is predicted to reach its peak at 11:33 p.m. CST Friday .