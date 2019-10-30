The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donors this fall, and, amidst influenza season, would like to debunk the myth that you can’t donate after receiving your flu shot.
“I think there is a misconception, which is wrong, that when you get a flu shot you can’t donate, and that’s not the case,” said Joe Zydio, Red Cross external communications manager of the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region.
The Red Cross is encouraging healthy donors to come forward and give blood. Getting the flu shot does not affect your donation eligibility. As long as you are symptom-free and fever-free, you are free to donate.
“If you don’t have the flu, if you feel good, if you feel healthy make a donation now because they’ll start to taper off,” Zydio said.
The holiday season brings three factors causing a decrease in donations, the first being the holidays.
“As we start to get into November, we get closer to Thanksgiving and obviously into December,” Zydio said. “Those holidays really impact the blood supply because people don’t come out and donate.”
Second, there is the weather, and third, no one asks them to donate.
“A lot of times, people don’t donate because they’ve never been asked — they’ve never been approached to do that,” Zydio said. “That’s why we try to get the word out like with these press releases.”
According to the press release, all blood types are welcome to give, especially platelet donors and those with Type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall.
“We need to collect close to 600 blood donations daily, and that’s just for our region,” Zydio said.
Columbia is a part of the Missouri-Illinois blood service region. It includes only a smaller portion of Illinois, as far east as Carbondale, Illinois and the southwest area. The region works with about 76 hospitals.
“Nationwide, the Red Cross national blood supply inventory needs about 13,000 blood donations daily,” Zydio said.
Giving blood can be impactful, and it can save lives, Zydio said.
“A whole blood donation can potentially help save up to three lives,” Zydio said, “because there’s three different parts of that donation: there’s red cells, platelets and plasma.”
There will be opportunities to donate blood Nov. 1 through 15. Donors can visit the Columbia American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on 1511 S. Providence Road to give blood every day but Thursday. Visit the Red Cross website for a full list of hours.
“It doesn’t cost you anything but time — about an hour out of your day,” Zydio said.
Zydio recommends making an appointment through RapidPass, so the donor can complete the screening online on the day of the appointment.
Blood can also be donated by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.