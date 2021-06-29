A Hawk Point man is suspected of assaulting two others with his car Tuesday morning at the Breaktime convenience store at Garth Avenue and Providence Road.
Columbia police were trying to find Darell Lamont Rogers, 35, who faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage.
A Columbia Police Department news release said Rogers struck a 51-year-old man with his car and tried to run over a 40-year-old woman. Police responded to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Rogers also reportedly struck and damaged the Breaktime building.
The male victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local emergency room. The woman told police she had a previous relationship with Rogers.
Police were still investigating the incident and asking that anyone with information call the department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).