A city building inspector has denied a request by Hawthorn Bank to put a sign on the front of its new building at 803 Walnut St., so the bank is appealing to the Columbia Board of Adjustment.
Hawthorn Bank had hoped to put a lettered sign one foot tall and 24 feet wide on the front of its building, which faces the Courthouse Plaza . The sign, reading "Hawthorn Bank," would be affixed near the top of the building at the south end.
City code, however, requires that wall signs be placed only on walls that face a street. That's why on June 20, senior building inspector Doug Kenney denied Hawthorn Bank's request for a variance.
Kenney also ruled that the bank could have just one 4-by-6-foot logo sign on the south side of the building facing Walnut Street. He denied permission for an identical logo sign on the west side of the building, saying that would exceed city limits on the square footage of wall signs.
Attorney Caleb Colbert filed the appeal to the Board of Adjustment, which is the only recourse for those who are denied requests for variances from the city zoning code. Its decisions can be appealed only in circuit court.
Colbert wrote in his appeal document that placing the wall sign on the Walnut Street side of the building would be "confusing to the public and impractical."
Andy's Frozen Custard finds itself in a similar conundrum. It wants to place its standard wall sign atop its custard stand at Crossroads Plaza, but the city has denied its request. Kenney ruled on July 12 that the sign would stand too high above the top of the building.
A provision of the zoning code prohibits wall signs from extending more than 25% above the roof line or parapet of a building.
Attorney Robert Hollis is appealing to the Board of Adjustment on behalf of Andy's. He said in his application for a variance that denial would prevent "reasonable and necessary signage" for the property.
The Board of Adjustment meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at the Daniel Boone Building, 701 E. Broadway.