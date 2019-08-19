A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Boone County with a combination of high heat and thunderstorms forecast Monday through Sunday.
The heat index on Monday and Tuesday will break 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected later in the week with temperatures then cooling down.
Monday will hit a high of 91 degreesand have a heat index of 105 degrees, with temperatures dropping to 74 degrees at night.
On Tuesday, the temperature will reach a high of 91 degrees with a heat index of 101 degrees.
Temperatures start to drop as thunderstorms roll in later in the week. On Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the morning and 30% overnight.
The high on Wednesday is predicted to be 88 degrees with a 50% chance of thunderstorms.
Thursday's forecast has a high of 81 degrees with another strong chance of thunderstorms, and on Friday the high is expected to be 82 degrees with a 30% chance of thunderstorms.
Storms are also predicted for the weekend.
The record high for Aug. 19 was 104 degrees, set in 1936. The Aug. 20 record, set in 2003, is 102 degrees.