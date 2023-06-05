Cooling centers are available from the Health Department as temperatures rise. Residents can use public areas including lobbies, drinking fountains and restrooms at these centers.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services emphasized the danger of heatstroke and extreme heat exposure in a news release Monday.

