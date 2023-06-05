Cooling centers are available from the Health Department as temperatures rise. Residents can use public areas including lobbies, drinking fountains and restrooms at these centers.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services emphasized the danger of heatstroke and extreme heat exposure in a news release Monday.
Warning signs of heatstroke can vary, but may include: high body temperature, nausea, confusion and loss of consciousness.
The cooling centers in Columbia include:
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Daniel Boone Regional Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
The news release included guidance for preventing heat-related illness. The recommendations include staying in air conditioning during the hottest part of the day (including cooling centers), wearing light and loose-fitting clothing, staying hydrated and avoiding unnecessary outside work and sun exposure.