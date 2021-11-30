To commemorate World Aids Day, Columbia public health officials held a discussion about the history of HIV/AIDs, the stigmas behind the disease and the best practices for prevention.
Wednesday’s online discussion replaced the in-person events held by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department in years past.
The the disease that would become known as the acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or AIDS, first appeared in the United States in 1981. As World Aids Day commemorates its 40th anniversary, 700,000 people in the United States have died from Aids-related illnesses.
People were afraid when HIV/AIDs was first recognized in the United States, according to Dustin Hampton of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, because little was known about the virus at the time.
“People who had the virus were often discriminated against and faced a lot of stigma and prejudice,” he said. “Now, 40 years later after the recognition of HIV we know so much more.”
However, even though more is known about HIV including how to make it undetectable in the body, people with HIV still feel this stigma and prejudice.
“Stigma is the next barrier that we really got to address and break through to make a difference in the number of new infections and to really lower the number of people living with HIV in the US — to end the HIV epidemic,” Hampton said.
An inviting space
The health department continued World AIDs Days with the unveiling of its newly renovated HIV prevention clinic room.
Before the renovations, Health Educator Ashton Day said the room looked like a standard clinic room. “It used to be a clinic room that was very standard, like any doctor’s office clinic that you would think of,” she said. “There was a medical bed in there. It was very bright, sterile, you know that very clinical room stereotype.”
The room now features a loveseat instead of a bed, lamps for softer lighting, and art to make the place feel homey and inviting while patients are getting tested or waiting for other services.
“Our goal with creating this space is to offer an inclusive and safe place for all who visit our clinic,” Health Educator Stephanie Lilly said in a news release. “We understand that these conversations are very sensitive. People come from many different backgrounds and we strive to meet people wherever they’re at in life and provide them a safe place and resources to help live a healthier sex life.”
Resources and protection
The department provides several different resources for education on and prevention of HIV including education resources, HIV testing, condoms and safer drug use kits at PHHS.
These resources do not enable increased sexual activity or drug use, said Public Health Educator Tracey Bathe.
“What it does do is it makes people more comfortable to come here and talk to us and access our medical services,” Bathe said.
People can go to the department to get free HIV screening. The testing comes in two forms for patients to choose from:
- The first option is a blood-draw testing for HIV that takes one to two weeks to get results back.
- The second option is a rapid blood test that uses a single finger prick. These results are returned in about twenty minutes.
The department has a special clinic on Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. for those who want to receive the rapid HIV test. Appointments can be scheduled throughout the week by calling 573-874-7355.
Free at-home HIV testing kits are also available in Boone County as well as all 37 counties in Missouri’s Central HIV Care region. This region covers counties in central and northeast Missouri. These are oral tests that can be mailed to homes or picked up at from the department.
Testing regularly is important because not everyone shows symptoms of HIV when they are infected, said Day. She suggested that people should get tested for HIV at least once a year.
People can go to ShowMeCondoms.org to have condoms mailed to them in discreet packaging for free.
The website also has a special page highlighting World Aids Day and resource for preventing HIV/AIDS Thursday to Tuesday.
Another resource the PHHS provides are safer drug use kits which include bleach and syringe cleaning materials. These kits make it safer for those who share needles in the case of intravenous drug use.
Day said this method of providing safer drug use kits is a harm reduction approach to make it as safe as possible.
PrEP- A Prevention Medication
The health department offers a clinic on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m where people can learn about PrEP and how to get started on the medication. The daily pill protects the body from developing HIV, Day said.
Another preventative measure that is offered is called PrEP 211. It is a series of four pills that someone can take before being in a higher risk situation.
There is also medication that is available at the health department for those who were in a higher risk situation. The medication is called PEP and is offered at the Worley Street location.