County residents as young as six months old can now receive flu shots from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS).
In addition to offering vaccination appointments with the PHHS clinic, the Health Department will host school-based clinics and community outreach clinics throughout the fall, according to a Health Department news release Monday.
Flu vaccination will be free for any resident between the ages of six months and 18 years old due to a partnership with MU Health Care. Those age 19 and older will receive a cost for the shot based on their insurance coverage, with a $25 cost for self-pay residents.
Residents can pay the cost with credit and debit cards, cash, checks or through billing their insurance through a system called VaxCare. A list of insurance providers that accept billing through the VaxCare is available at CoMo.gov/Health/Clinical-Services.
COVID-19 vaccines will not be offered at the clinics. While flu shots do not directly prevent COVID-19, they help reduce overall community prevalence of respiratory illnesses, according to the news release, therefore protecting vulnerable populations and reducing patient load for health care providers.
Residents can schedule an appointment in the PHHS clinic by calling (573) 874-7249. Community clinics do not require appointments.
Upcoming walk-in community clinics include:
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Hallsville Intermediate School, 411 E. Highway 124, Hallsville.
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Centralia Intermediate School, 550 W. Lakeview, Centralia.
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Southern Boone Primary School, 803 S. Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland.
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Sturgeon School, 210 W. Patton St., Sturgeon.
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Harrisburg School District Office - Community Room, 1000 S. Harris St., Harrisburg.