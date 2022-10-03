County residents as young as six months old can now receive flu shots from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS). 

In addition to offering vaccination appointments with the PHHS clinic, the Health Department will host school-based clinics and community outreach clinics throughout the fall, according to a Health Department news release Monday. 

