Children ages 6 months to 18 years old can receive free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations Saturday at a comfort clinic hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1005 W. Worley St., the Health Department will offer vaccines in a sensory-friendly environment intended for children may have needle anxiety or feel nervous to receive vaccinations, according to a news release.
In order to make patients more comfortable, the clinic will provide anxiety reducing activities, private rooms for vaccinations, distraction tools and volunteers with experience with treating children who are trained in evidence based child life therapeutic interventions.
According to the Health Department's release, primary doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children six months and older, and the Health Department will offer updated Pfizer boosters for 5- to 18-year-olds.
ID and health insurance are not required for children receiving COVID-19 and flu vaccinations from the Health Department. However, anyone under the age of 18 needs a parental consent form, according to the release.
Appointments are required for those wishing to attend the comfort clinic. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3BesCyr.