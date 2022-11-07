Children ages 6 months to 18 years old can receive free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations Saturday at a comfort clinic hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1005 W. Worley St., the Health Department will offer vaccines in a sensory-friendly environment intended for children may have needle anxiety or feel nervous to receive vaccinations, according to a news release.

