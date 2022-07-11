Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is set to hold a third COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 1005 W. Worley St.
The comfort clinic is available to both children and adults via appointments, according to a news release from the Heath Department. The goal of the comfort clinic is to give COVID-19 vaccines to those who want the vaccine but are anxious about needles or about the process of receiving a vaccination.
The comfort clinic offers private rooms for vaccination, anxiety-reducing activities and volunteers trained in evidence-based child life therapeutic interventions, according to the news release.
Parental consent forms are required for those under the age of 18, however the clinic is open to all ages and all COVID-19 vaccines and doses will be available, including booster shots.
The vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance.
Anyone older than 18 is eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. According to the news release, there may be Moderna vaccines available for ages 6 months to 17 years, but the Heath Department is only administering Pfizer vaccines for this age group.
The Health Department previously held a comfort clinic on June 11.