Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, according to a news release from the Health Department.
Vaccines will be free, with no requirement for proof of health insurance or ID and appointments are not necessary. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
While there are Moderna vaccines available for those 6 months to 17-year-olds, according to the release, the Health Department is only offering Pfizer vaccines to this age group. People older than 6-months-old are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those over 18 are eligible for Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
One of the reasons for holding the clinic is the new eligibility for 6-month-olds to 5-year-olds to get vaccinated, said Trina Teacutter, nursing supervisor for the Health Department.
She also said this clinic is meant to encourage Columbia and Boone County residents to get boosted, make the vaccine more accessible and “meet people where they are.”