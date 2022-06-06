The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold a second COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic on Saturday.
The clinic will be at 1005 W. Worley St. and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is available to individuals aged 5 or older.
The goal of the comfort clinic is to provide a sensory-friendly environment for individuals interested in the vaccine who might be anxious about needles or the process of receiving the shot, according to a news release Monday.
According to the release, clinic will provide anxiety-reducing activities, private rooms to get the shot, distraction tools and volunteers trained in evidence-based child life therapeutic interventions.
All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, will be available and individuals can receive any dose, primary or booster. According to the release, vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance.
The health department previously offered a comfort clinic on April 30.