Columbia Boone County Public Health and Human Services has confirmed a number of recent cases of mumps in Boone County, according to a news release Friday morning.
The news release did not specify the number of people infected, but said "health officials are working closely with the cases and community health providers to identify those who may have come in contact with confirmed cases."
Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. This viral illness is mainly known for puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw that results from swollen salivary glands under the ears, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Tiredness
- Loss of appetite
- Pain with chewing and swallowing
Symptoms will typically appear about 16-18 days after infection, but in some cases, they can appear between 12 and 25 days after infection. Most people will recover from the mumps within two weeks, according to the CDC.
Mumps is most commonly transmitted through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can spread mumps through coughing, sneezing, talking, kissing, or sharing utensils, such as forks, knives and cups. It can also be transmitted through cigarettes, e-cigarettes and drinks, according to the news release.
Those with the virus can spread it two to three days before knowing they're sick, as well as five days after swelling in the cheek or jaw area begins.
The CDC recommends the best way for preventing the virus is to get immunized with the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine.
Anyone with symptoms should call their healthcare provider, according to the news release.