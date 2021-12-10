Friday, a judge rescheduled the hearing for Benjamin Melvin, a former assistant coach at Hickman High School who was arrested on charges of possession and promotion of child pornography.
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022, pending discovery. Discovery is the legal term used to specify the exchange of information between parties.
Adam Dowling, Melvin's attorney, filed for two motions earlier this month. The first was a request for a one-day trip to Columbia for Melvin to collect personal belongings. The second was a request to attend counseling in Kansas City, where Melvin is currently under house arrest. Both were approved Friday.
Melvin was the assistant coach for boys basketball and soccer. Melvin was arrested in July. Dowling pleaded not guilty on behalf of Melvin in August. The prosecution then filed for discovery.
A video was found on Melvin's cell phone after the Boone County Sherriff's Office Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip July 1. The Cyber Crimes Task Force followed an IP address provided by Discord, an online platform, the Missourian reported.
In July, Columbia Public Schools sent a letter to parents of student athletes detailing the school's safety measures, including strong relations with local law enforcement and background checks.