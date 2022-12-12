Heart of Missouri United Way projects a record $2.1 million investment in Boone, Cooper and Howard counties next year.
A total of 34 agencies in the three counties are now receiving grant funding from Heart of Missouri. These grants support programs that fall within United Way’s focused areas of impact — financial literacy, health and education.
Among the affiliates are Love Columbia, the Boys & Girls Clubs and City of Refuge.
“Local support means local impact,” Heart of Missouri President Andrew Grabau said. “People think we receive government funding, but this is people helping people.”
Money invested in communities is entirely from local donations, Grabau said. Up to 97% of total expenditures comes from community donations, and upkeep and employee funds make up the remaining 3%.
“We invest in capacity,” Grabau said. “We already work with over 200 businesses in the area and look for very strategic growth.”
One major challenge for Heart of Missouri is finding new donors to continue expansion. Jim Spain, chair of United Way funding on MU campus, said he recognizes those challenges.
“This year for the campus campaign, for example, we have two goals,” Spain said. “One is a dollar amount goal, but then we’re also going to increase the number of donors to reach people we haven’t before.”
Growing up in North Carolina, Spain said he benefited from United Way’s services through the Boys Club. He has served on Heart of Missouri’s board of directors, as well as chairing various fundraising campaigns since.
Missouri Employers Mutual President Jim Owen said he donates money to United Way because of the priorities of efficiency and transparency.
“I give personally […] for a number of reasons, mostly because they have, in the past six to eight years especially, followed a solid business model,” Owen said.
United Way employs a strategy referred to as “results-based accountability.” Every year from January through March, the organization evaluates the success of programs from the previous year through interviews and data analysis. According to Heart of Missouri’s website, those results are used to parcel out funding for the next year.
This strategy has encouraged steady and measurable growth. Heart of Missouri’s donations have climbed from $1.6 million invested in 2015 to $2.1 million in 2023. Grant breakdowns and detailed recipient statistics are posted on the Heart of Missouri website.
Groups interested in partnership apply through a form on the website, and applicants receive visits from advisory council members in March. United Way council members meet with agency personnel and see the facilities. There, the proposals are vetted with questions about function, scope and goals.
United Way will end fundraising at the end of December. A new fundraising cycle focusing on financial literacy and education in Columbia will open in January.
“We’re not looking to increase in the way that a business would,” Grabau said, “but we’re always hoping to put more money back into the community.”