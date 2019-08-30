Heart of Missouri United Way is kicking off its 2019 Community Campaign with breakfast and a ceremony at the Columbia Agriculture Park next Friday.
Heart of Missouri United Way is a nonprofit that raises money for social services and other programs in Boone, Howard and Cooper counties. It has partnerships with with 57 nonprofit agencies and funds 45 different programs at 34 agencies.
“Our mission is to improve lives in our community by using this money to fund programs that target generational poverty,” United Way spokeswoman LaToya Stevens said. “We actually get way more requests from agencies than we can fund.”
At the kickoff ceremony, the United Way will announce its campaign goal of $2.85 million and launch its annual Day of Caring, a day-long event during which volunteers complete service projects for many of its funded agencies.
Eryca Neville, principal of Fredrick Douglass High School, will be the keynote speaker.
Columbia Agriculture Park is at 1769 W Ash Street. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the campaign kickoff at 8 a.m.