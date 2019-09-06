The big, airy pavilion that normally houses the farmers' market at the Columbia Agriculture Park was packed with people, not produce, Friday. Hundreds of volunteers showed up for an early breakfast and pep talk as they kicked off Heart of Missouri United Way’s 2019 Community Campaign.
Andrew Grabau, executive director of the local United Way chapter, said more than 300 people registered for the organization's annual Day of Caring. They planned to spend part of the day helping out at some of the organizations the United Way supports, including Rainbow House, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and True North.
Frederick Douglass High School principal, Dr. Eryca Neville, spoke at the kick-off and asked the audience to do a little math. If each of the 300 volunteers did five hours of community service, she said, the total would be “1,500 hours of love and labor.”
United Way has announced a campaign goal of $2.85 million. Community Campaign Chair Troy Norton said United Way already has a commitment for $750,000 toward that goal. According to previous Missourian reporting, United Way surpassed its financial goals in both 2017 and 2016.
Money raised by the campaign will go toward agencies and organizations in the community.
"Each year we raise funds and allocate them through a volunteer-led process," Norton said. "They're individuals in their community who care about putting those dollars to work."
United Way supports 34 agencies in Boone, Cooper and Howard counties, according to its website.