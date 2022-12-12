Heart of Missouri United Way projects a record $2.1 million investment in Boone, Cooper and Howard counties next year.

A total of 34 agencies in the three counties are now receiving grant funding from Heart of Missouri. These grants support programs that fall within United Way’s focused areas of impact — financial literacy, health and education.

  • Community and Special Sections reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Biochemistry and Journalism Reach me at alliesantini@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

