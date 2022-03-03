Heart of Missouri United Way raised over $3 million in donations for its 2021 community campaign.
Campaign donations totaled around $3.1 million. These funds will be be used to fund 45 grants to local nonprofit agencies in mid-Missouri, including organizations like City of Refuge and the Voluntary Action Center.
Heart of Missouri United Way is a nonprofit fundraising organization that partners with other local nonprofits to financially support services in health, financial stability and education in mid-Missouri.
Since July of 2019, over 63,000 people were served by programs funded by Heart of Missouri United Way.
A Thursday news release said the campaign's success was driven in part by donations from local businesses that held employee-based fundraising campaigns. Thirty-four businesses did so last year and raised $1.5 million toward United Way's efforts.
“Every donation, large and small, to this campaign creates more opportunities for so many individuals to succeed," Heart of Missouri United Way President and CEO Andrew Grabau said in the release.