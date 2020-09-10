Heart of Missouri United Way, Inc. will host its virtual Campaign Kickoff and Day of Caring starting at 10 a.m. Friday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
There will be a panel discussion at noon that will focus on equity and its role in the work of United Way. Speakers include Jim Spain, MU's vice chancellor for undergraduate studies, Eryca Neville, principal of Douglass High School, LaToya Stevens, marketing and communications director at Heart of Missouri United Way, and David Holtgraewe, campaign director at Heart of Missouri United Way.
Day of Caring activities will include virtual and small group engagement and volunteer activities. These include preparing self-care kits, which will consist of books, coupons and toiletries provided by donors.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a workout session from the Athletes Performance Institute and a yoga session from alleyCat Yoga.
Last year's campaign kick-off event was held in person at the Columbia Agriculture Park, where volunteers socialized and participated in the beginning of the 2019 campaign, according to previous Missourian reporting.
This event is in partnership with Joe Machens Ford, MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil, Rotary Club of Northwest Columbia, EquipmentShare - Columbia, DeLine Holdings, Compass Health, MU Health Care, MU Extension and Veterans United.