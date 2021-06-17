A heat advisory has been issued for Boone County that will last until Friday at 7 p.m. AccuWeather predicts heat index values up to 105 degrees.
BOONE CO OEM: Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 2:12PM CDT until June 18 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS St Louis MO— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) June 17, 2021
Cooling centers are open during regular business hours at the following locations:
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
AccuWeather recommendations include drinking plenty of fluids, remaining indoors or in air-conditioning and taking frequent breaks if working outdoors.
The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, comes three days before the first day of summer.