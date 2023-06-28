”Anybody can be affected by heat,” said Christopher Sampson, MU Health Care emergency department physician, ahead of scorching temperatures at the end of this week.

Temperatures will feel like 103 to 108 degrees Thursday and 100 to 105 degrees Friday, Matt Beckwith, chief meteorologist at KOMU 8, said.

