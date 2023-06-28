”Anybody can be affected by heat,” said Christopher Sampson, MU Health Care emergency department physician, ahead of scorching temperatures at the end of this week.
Temperatures will feel like 103 to 108 degrees Thursday and 100 to 105 degrees Friday, Matt Beckwith, chief meteorologist at KOMU 8, said.
In 2021, 190 people in the U.S. died from excessive heat, according to a Boone County Fire Protection District news release Wednesday. Sampson said hot weather accounts for the largest number of weather-related deaths.
“Heat is a silent killer,” Beckwith said.
Sampson said he has seen extremely healthy people suffer the effects of heat.
Symptoms
People should get out of the heat and into a cooler environment if they experience any of the following symptoms: pounding heart rate, dizziness and feeling weak or faint.
In advance of the hot weather, the American Red Cross sent a news release with recommendations on how to care for someone suffering from a heat-related illness.
The Red Cross advised to move the person to a cooler place and give them half a glass of water every 15 minutes if they are conscious and alert. Other instructions include having the person drink water slowly, loosen tight clothing and apply wet cloths to the skin.
Sampson said if someone is having severe chest pains, dizziness that is not getting better or if the person is unconscious, that is a true emergency. He said that is when someone needs to call 911 and get them to a hospital.
Hydration
People should make sure they are adequately hydrated before they go outside in the heat, Sampson said.
If you are already thirsty, it is a sign that you are low on fluids and your body needs more, he said.
Sampson added that if people drink alcoholic beverages, they should have water between each drink. He said alcohol can lead to dehydration.
Some people find caffeinated drinks can also cause dehydration, Sampson said.
He said people should take frequent breaks and get out of the heat for a short period of time if they are working outside.
“When it’s very very hot, it is not a great time to be outside, exercising or exerting yourself,” he said.
Drought and fire
High temperatures will further dry out the ground already affected by the drought, said Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Beckwith said people should check with local officials about burn bans, which restrict outdoor fire activities like fireworks.
It is different depending on where people live, he said.
Gale Blomenkamp, Boone County assistant fire chief, said in the news release that everyone should be diligent when working outside around open flames or sparks.
Cooling centers
Sampson and Beckwith both mentioned the benefit of cooling centers as a place people could go to get out of the heat. The public can use any of the following cooling centers in Columbia during the building’s normal business hours:
- Activity and Recreation Center (ARC)
- Columbia City Hall
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- Columbia Public Library
- Salvation Army
- Salvation Army Harbor House
- St. Francis House