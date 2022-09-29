Helen Osman, communications director at the Diocese of Jefferson City, has been appointed by Pope Francis to a five-year term as a consultant to the Vatican’s Dicastery for communications, according to a news release from the diocese.

Osman will serve as one of the advisors to the Vatican on how to use media — including radio, print, television and digital resources — to further the Catholic church's mission. 

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism focused on reporting and writing. Reach me at olivia.rodriguez@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

