Helen Osman, communications director at the Diocese of Jefferson City, has been appointed by Pope Francis to a five-year term as a consultant to the Vatican’s Dicastery for communications, according to a news release from the diocese.
Osman will serve as one of the advisors to the Vatican on how to use media — including radio, print, television and digital resources — to further the Catholic church's mission.
In 2018, Osman was appointed as the communications director at the Diocese of Jefferson City by Bishop W. Shawn McKnight and served in the role until mid-September. She continues to advise the diocese and McKnight, according to the release.
“Helen is both a leader in our chancery as well as an internationally recognized advisor on Catholic communications," McKnight said in the release. "I trust her insights will help expand the voice of our Church, strengthen our global communion and lead to a growing faith in God.”
Osman currently lives in Austin, Texas, and had previously served as the communications director for the Diocese of Austin for more than 20 years before she was appointed as chief communications officer for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Also in September, Osman was elected to a second term as the president of SIGNIS, a global association focused on communications for the Catholic church.
“It’s a humbling honor,” Osman said in the release. “While the Church is often challenged in our efforts on the ‘Digital Continent,’ to quote Pope Benedict, I believe we are also in a time of grace, as we find creative ways to use digital means to build community and encourage freedom of expression and freedom of religion throughout the world.”