RANDOLPH COUNTY — A helicopter had to make an emergency landing Wednesday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop B.
Trp. B is on the scene of a incident involving a Staff For Life helicopter. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing northwest of Clark. No one was injured and the helicopter sustained minor damage. Another helicopter responded to the scene to continue the transport. pic.twitter.com/BcWYGAwaA1— MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) March 5, 2020
Troop B said no one was injured and the helicopter had minor damage.
Another helicopter went to the scene to continue the transport.