Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or a cynic when it comes to love, Valentine’s Day is coming up. Luckily, Columbia has a lot to offer, and not just for couples. From celebrating with a partner to celebrating with your pup, there’s something for everyone.
For the couples looking for the classic Valentine’s Day experience ...
There’s nothing more traditional than dinner and a movie. Check out these Columbia favorites, but don’t forget to call for a reservation — they’re filling up quick.
- Broadway Brewery is offering a special four-course dinner for two (with complimentary champagne) and the live music of the Big Bang Brass Quintet exclusively for Valentine’s Day.
- CC’s City Broiler has a dinner package complete with a bottle of cabernet. The catch? It’s only available through Feb. 13.
- Barred Owl is opening on a Monday for the first time ever for the holiday.
- Murry’s and Sycamore are also open for dinner, but be warned: Murry’s doesn’t take reservations, so get there early.
- Ragtag Cinema will be showing Cannes Film Festival winner and Oscar nominee “Drive My Car,” a Japanese film chronicling the journey of a widow and his chauffeur. Get tickets
- or stop by the box office during business hours, and don’t forget your vaccination card.
- If rom-coms are more your style, Regal Theatre is showing “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Buy tickets
- .
For the ladies who prefer a night with the girls ...
Charlotte York of “Sex & the City” once said, “Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with.” Here are some ideas for celebrating Galentine’s Day instead of Valentine’s Day.
If you’re willing to venture outside of Columbia, the Brick District in Fulton is having a chocolate crawl
- from 4 to 7 p.m. this Thursday. More details can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
- Galentine’s Day at Cooper Ridge this Saturday will include plenty of food, wine and much more. For more information and to purchase tickets,
- .
- If it’s been a while since you saw Channing Tatum dancing around without a shirt on, Regal Theatre is showing a special screening of “Magic Mike” this Sunday. Head
- for tickets.
For those who hate Valentine’s Day ...
Think Valentine’s Day is a dumb holiday created by the greeting card companies? No problem. Here are a couple things you’ve been looking for an excuse to do anyway.
- Celebrate getting through the first day of the week with Martini Monday at Teller’s, which offers speciality cocktails like the Fruitika.
- Treat yourself to some self care with a special self-love themed meditation, Moon Circle: Sacred Love, at MoonYoga on February 18th. Head to
- for more information and to reserve your spot.
For those who are opting to celebrate as a family ...
Valentine’s Day isn’t just for mom and dad anymore. These ideas are just for kids — both of the human and canine variety. Pack up the car and, as dad would say, “let’s rock ‘n’ roll, kids.”
Sky Zone will be having a special Valentine’s edition of Little Leapers for your toddler this Saturday morning. Head to the website
- for tickets.
- GoPo — The Gourmet Popcorn Bar in Fulton will be having its
- this Friday morning, complete with crafts and games. More details can be found on the Facebook event.
- Lizzi & Rocco’s Natural Pet Market is having a Valentine’s Day themed photoshoot for pets this Sunday. Photos are $15, and all proceeds will benefit Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue. Reserve your spot
- .
For the couples who just started dating ...
Trying to conceal the fact that you’re totally in love with them already? Keep it low-key with these ideas.
Cafe Berlin finally has live music again. The restaurant will be having a special Valentine’s weekend show
- this Friday night featuring Flyover Country and Meredith Shaw. But don’t forget your vaccination card — it’s required.
- One to One Print Show will be hosting a Valentine’s pop-up arts fair this Friday and Saturday with various local vendors. Head
- for more details.
- Anderson Equestrian Center is offering a special adults-only class for couples this Sunday. More information can be found on the Facebook event.
For those who’d prefer to celebrate Valentine’s Day from the couch ...
It might be Valentine’s Day, but it’s still a Monday. If staying home is more your thing, here are some ideas to celebrate sweatpants-style.
- Head to Top Ten Wines on your way home sometime this week for a bottle (or two) to open at home. Heads up: It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays, so make sure to stop in before then.
- Shakespeare’s is always a good idea. Bonus: Heart-shaped pizzas are available upon request.