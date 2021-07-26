Here comes the sun: 35,000 panels on new city solar site are sending electricity to Columbia homes

Drive east on Interstate 70 past St. Charles Road. At mile marker 131, look south. You really can't miss it.
A 94-acre solar farm with more than 35,000 solar photovoltaic panels is soaking up the sun's rays.
The new Truman Solar Site is a 10-megawatt solar farm that went online in early May and is expected to produce 23,567 megawatt-hours in the first year, according to the the city of Columbia's website.
One megawatt-hour is equivalent to the amount of electricity used by about 330 homes in one hour.
The solar panels will add 1% to 1.5% toward the city's goal of increasing the city's renewable energy supply to 25% by 2022.
The unstaffed site east of Burnside Drive is maintained and operated by DEPCOM Power, an Arizona-based solar provider that builds utility-scale solar farms. Columbia Water & Light has a 30-year agreement with DEPCOM to purchase energy from the Truman Solar Site for $44.82 per megawatt-hour.
The site is the only solar farm DEPCOM operates in Missouri, although the company has built 65 similar projects in 24 states.
"We have 4 gigawatts of solar energy plants that we have built or are in pre-construction," said Danielle Luciano, the company's marketing director.
Just one gigawatt could realistically power nearly 300,000 homes or 10 million light bulbs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
The owner of the Truman Solar Site is CarVal Investors, an investment company based in Minneapolis that has put $128 billion into 5,525 transactions in 82 countries. CarVal became involved with the site because it is "focused on clean energy investments."
Each solar panel on the Truman Solar Site uses single-axis trackers that follow the sun from east to west. Sunlight hits the photovoltaic panels and creates electricity, and the electricity travels to Columbia via an underground power line the city installed.
It's all part of a plan to ratchet up the amount of renewable energy used in Columbia to replace energy from fossil fuels.
In 2004, Columbia voters approved a renewable energy ordinance that would gradually increase the city's renewable energy supply over the years. The City Council updated those goals in 2014, calling for the city to have an energy portfolio with 15% from renewable sources, — wind, landfill gas and solar power — by 2020.
The next target aims for a total of 25% of the city's electricity to come from renewable sources by 2022.
The Columbia Water and Light Department reached the 2020 goal by getting 15.41% of the city's power portfolio from renewable energy at a total cost of $2.6 million, the Missourian has reported.
Pulled together, 11.6% of the city's electricity came from wind, 3.41% from landfill gas and 0.34% from solar power.
"We are always looking to expand our renewable options," said Brandon Renaud, utility services manager for the Water and Light Department.
The overall goal is to generate or purchase 30% of the city's energy supply from renewable energy sources by 2028.
Renaud called the new solar site "a good step in that direction for the city." Future projects to expand the city's landfill gas plant and add wind contracts will also help boost the renewable energy supply, he said.
"We have multiple contracts that are anticipated to come online in the coming years that will help us achieve those future goals." Renaud said.
Dan Clark, an electrical engineer with the Water and Light Department, said the Truman Solar Site is the "first of its kind for the city of Columbia." A smaller solar panel system was built on Bernadette Drive in 2008, but it is nowhere near the scale of the Truman site.
"It's really tiny compared to something like this," Clark said about the site on Bernadette Drive. "But we did gain some good experience and data from it."
Columbia Water and Light offers a solar rebate program for any resident who wants to install solar panels on a home or business. The department will assist homeowners during the application, design and approval process.
The average cost to build a 1 kilowatt solar panel system in Columbia was $2,500 in 2019. When built, a solar panel system in a Columbia home or business connects to Columbia Water and Light's electrical grid.
If the solar panels produce more electricity than needed, it will still flow into the city's grid and the homeowner will get credit for the amount of electricity delivered.
The Columbia Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, approved in 2019 by the City Council, also ramps up pressure for the city to use more renewable energy sources and reduce its carbon footprint.
The Mayor's Task Force on Climate and Adaptation Planning spent more than 1,000 hours creating the ambitious plan.
Beyond the 30% goal by 2028, the Climate Action and Adaption Plan calls for 100% of Water and Light's electricity being generated or purchased from renewable energy sources by 2035.