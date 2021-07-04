'Here to have fun': Columbians celebrate the city's bicentennial, Fourth of July

Citizens from across Columbia and the surrounding area came together Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July and the city's bicentennial anniversary with a historic walking tour, live music, food trucks, fireworks and more.
Throughout the day, visitors enjoyed the double celebration under the summer sun at Flat Branch Park. Lines for the food trucks stretched across the parking lot and the sweet smell of kettle corn permeated the air. Children cooled off in Flat Branch's water play area while parents and other visitors tried to find a shady spot to relax.
Sadie Giles, a rising sophomore at MU, visited from Ashland with her sister Chloe and father Dave. They munched on Kona Ice snow cones and enjoyed the live music by the Crooked Fix on the main stage.
"I've been around Columbia my whole life," Sadie Giles said while reflecting on the significance of the city to her and her family. Dave Giles added that they visit frequently and enjoy the area for its diverse community.
Sunday's events were the culmination of an entire weekend dedicated to revisiting the city's past. The bicentennial celebrations began Thursday with a ribbon-cutting for the Gateway Plaza and a jazz concert. The weekend continued with tours that highlighted Columbia's historic streets and African American heritage, more concerts and special events at local stores.
12-year-old Havyn Henry doesn't live in Columbia but loves to visit the city's parks. Out of all the Sunday events, she enjoyed the art stations the most.
"I'm just here to have fun," she said with a wide smile on her face.
Other popular attractions included bounce houses, a mural that people could color and several dogs at a local shelter's booth for people to pet.
Missouri on Mic, a program sponsored by the State Historical Society and KBIA, set up an audio booth to record and honor the diverse stories of people in the community. Willing participants were read a list of prompts for around 15 to 20 minutes or allowed to tell their own stories. Trevor Hook, one of the program's producers, estimated a total of 10 to 15 visitors participated over the course of the day.
“It’s like getting a little slice of everybody walking by,” he said. “It’s a privilege.”
The audio project team plans to visit the Missouri State Fair and set up several more events in Columbia and Jefferson City in August. The recordings will be compiled and archived at the State Historical Society for Missouri's 200th anniversary.
The celebration also included a historic walking tour of Columbia's wells and springs. These water sources heavily shaped the history of the city, which was originally founded in 1821 when settlers moved to the area surrounding Flat Branch for its water supply.
The tour was hosted by members of the Historic Preservation Commission, and First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler acted as the tour guide.
Highlights of the tour included history of unseen springs and bridges. Fowler noted a newly rediscovered stone arch of a bridge underneath Broadway. She said the bridge was one of three built in 1835, with the other two located under what are now Walnut and Locust streets.
These bridges were not originally made out of stone, Fowler said. The Broadway bridge was allegedly rebuilt after it collapsed while John Lange Jr., businessman and manager of ragtime composer and pianist John W. “Blind” Boone, was walking across it. Fowler said that the remains of the bridge can still be found 155 feet into the culverts built around Flat Branch.
Other stops on the tour included the three luxury hotels of the early 1900s — the Athens Hotel, Daniel Boone Tavern and the only remaining hotel, The Tiger Hotel. Fowler also detailed the history of the old emergency well located in front of the modern-day Daniel Boone City Building. The emergency well was necessary in the 1800s because of frequent fires.
Fowler was a former commission member and helped establish the tour program in 2014. She has high hopes for the program to expand in the future.
“It’s a wonderful experience bringing people together,” Fowler said.
The day ended with a 21-minute Fire in the Sky fireworks display launched from American Legion Park and choreographed to music on KBXR.
Rising MU juniors Jordan Keagy and Megan Januszewski spent their night eating ice cream on the MU Columns after watching the show from the top of Short Street Garage.
"We thought it was awesome," Keagy said. "They had fireworks with hearts in them!"
The city's 69th annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration sported color-changing fireworks in the shape of stars, smiley faces, planets and hearts. The musical medley featured a wide variety of genres with songs including "Caught Up in the Country" by Rodney Atkins and The Fisk Jubilee Singers, "The Greatest Show" by Panic! At The Disco, "The Stars and Stripes Forever" by Arthur Fiedler and "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.
"[I like] the fact that our whole community could come together to celebrate this day," Megan McConachie, strategic communications manager of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. "A few months ago we didn't know if that would be possible."