In a little over a week, summer will draw to a close, officially kicking off the beginning of autumn. With the countdown nearly over, here's what to look forward to this fall season in Columbia and around Missouri.
top story
Here's everything you need to know to enjoy autumn and view fall colors in Missouri
- Camryn Kesselring
-
-
Tags
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Camryn Kesselring
My name is Camryn Kesselring and I'm a K-12 reporter from St. Louis Missouri.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
-
Sydney Poppe
Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Fred Anklam
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu
Trending now
-
Parson's tax plan leads to criticism, financial concerns ahead of special session
-
New Aldi location to come to Conley Road
-
Mandated reporting on colleges can rob sexual assault survivors of autonomy
-
When it rains, it pours: MU falls 40-12 at K-State in first true test of '22 season
-
Football fans gather for Lakeside Ashland's first watch party