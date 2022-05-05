With Mother’s Day approaching Sunday, people looking to celebrate their moms can go to businesses and events throughout Columbia. Here are some local places offering special events, brunches and flowers on Mother’s Day.
Brunch
Restaurants across the city expect to be packed for brunch Sunday.
Eleven Eleven and The Roof, both at The Broadway, are requiring reservations from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. because of expected limited space. Both restaurants will offer a special brunch for Mother’s Day, with salads, eggs, pancakes and more. With a brunch purchase, Eleven Eleven will offer complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys.
For adults, brunch is $29.95 per person at Eleven Eleven and $21.95 per person at The Roof. For kids under 12, brunch is $15.95 at Eleven Eleven and $11.95 at The Roof. At both restaurants, kids under 5 eat free.
The Tiger Hotel will also offer brunch at four different seating times throughout the day, as well as a carving and dessert station and live music. Tickets in advance are $65 for adults and $32 for children. Tickets purchased on the same day will be $72 for adults and $39 for children.
Events
For people looking for a way to spend time with mom, a production of the musical “Waitress” will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at Jesse Hall.
According to Ticketmaster, audiences can “Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.”
“Fun Home,” another musical, will have its closing day matinee at 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day at Talking Horse Productions. The musical is based on the life of feminist graphic novelist Alison Bechdel. The musical is showing throughout this week as well.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mother’s Day vendors will gather at the Atrium on 10th Street, including Poppy and the Ozark Mountain Biscuit Truck. The space will observe social distancing rules and will have space for 30 vendors. Face masks will be required.
Flowers
If you’re looking for a last-minute gift, local flower shops, like Secret Garden, offer special floral arrangements designed for mothers. Secret Garden’s Mother’s Style Bouquet is $159.99 with flowers from Hawaii and Thailand. The Secret Garden offers delivery, with an extra per-mile charge for any delivery outside an 8.5 mile radius.
Allen’s Flowers also offers a variety of flowers special for mothers. Prices range from $55 to $135, depending on the arrangement.
Flower shops across the country have been dealing with flower shortages ahead of Mother’s Day. According to KOMU, Blossoms and Blooms in Mexico, Missouri, has been dealing with difficulties getting flowers since the beginning of the pandemic. For independent florists, this has made high-traffic days like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day particularly difficult to navigate.