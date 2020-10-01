Chris Crump was trying to balance the spirit of Halloween with pandemic safety protocols Thursday during a costume-shopping visit to the Columbia Mall.
At the Spirit Halloween store, he was shopping for costumes and considering his family’s plans for the spooky holiday.
“Our kids really want to go trick-or-treating,” he said. “We do plan on going as a family, then ending the night in a party with a few people. But no bobbing for apples.
Crump also plans to keep pandemic safety at the forefront, especially during the party.
“We are looking for safe games to play,” he said.
To help families like the Crumps maneuver around a COVID-19 Halloween, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has put together a detailed guide of suggested activities. The pamphlet fits within the guide on Holiday Celebrations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Health Department separates holiday activities into three categories based on risk level: “not so scary,” “somewhat scary” and “very scary.”
The “very scary” versions of trick-or-treating are the obvious ones: door-to-door candy grabs and trunk-or-treating events, where children line up to pick candy from the back of a car.
The “somewhat scary” version, which has a moderate risk of transmission, offers up “one-way trick-or-treating.” Here, trick-or-treaters participate in a grab-and-go with individually wrapped goodie bags of candy or toys placed at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard.
The “not so scary” activities are safer, low-risk options during the pandemic. As alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating, the guide suggests drive-thru trick-or-treating and reverse trick-or-treating.
Drive-thru trick-or-treating involves a parade of vehicles that stops at scheduled points so the children inside can receive candy. To reduce the risk of transmission, it is recommended that only one member of the household stand outside to distribute the candy.
In a reverse trick-or-treating scenario, costumed trick-or-treaters remain in their yards as neighbors drive by throwing candy to them.
Families that choose to engage in the traditional “very scary” Halloween activities are encouraged to walk in small groups, limit the number of houses they visit, not mingle with others and wear masks.
As a reminder, those who want to welcome visitors to their door should leave an outdoor light on.
The guidelines are designed not to stop events, but to encourage others to “tweak what you would normally do to make it safer,” said Ashton Day, health educator with the Health Department.
Activities that provide an opportunity for large gatherings at high contact points are discouraged, Day said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines also advise additional spacing for such events as outdoor scary movie marathons and haunted forests.
“If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised,” the guidelines suggest. “The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.”
A safer option that is growing in popularity is the Halloween candy chute, where a tube attached to the front of the house lets candy slide down to a trick-or-treater contact-free.
The Columbia STEM Alliance is holding a competition to encourage people to build these delivery chutes for contactless trick-or-treating. The competition involves registering for the contest, then designing and building a “socially distant candy device” for Halloween that is “ground-breaking, innovative, awe-inspiring and safe.”
Entries include submission of plans and a short video of the device in action. The contest will close Oct. 23, and winners will be chosen by Nov. 2. Prizes include $10 to $25 gift cards.
Social distancing, hand washing, using masks and frequently sanitizing high-contact surfaces should all be in practice no matter how families celebrate Halloween, according to both the CDC and the Health Department.
“A costume mask (such as those for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask,” according to CDC guidelines. Unless the mask is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the nose and mouth without leaving any gaps, it does not meet the guidelines.
The CDC also advises not wearing a costume mask over another mask as it may make breathing difficult. Instead, wearing a Halloween-themed cloth mask is suggested.
Sherry Jones said Thursday at the Spirit Halloween store in the mall that she and her husband still plan to “decorate the yard like crazy.”
While she is not exactly sure how she intends to distribute the candy to Trick-or-Treaters she said she definitely is “thinking about a chute.”