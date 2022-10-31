The sagging face of a once-smiling jack-o’-lantern often marks the end of the Halloween season. With festivities wrapping up, many pumpkins will be left to rot in curbside trash cans.
The bioreactor landfill that Columbia uses has a gas generator which can use some of the methane gas produced by pumpkins and other natural matter to create electricity, said Matt Nestor, the public information specialist for Columbia Utilities.
“What we have in Columbia is called a bioreactor landfill,” Nestor said. “And that’s why we can accept yard waste and grass clippings and that kind of stuff in the regular garbage and the weekly collection.”
If pumpkins have not been carved, they can last for months and are often eaten in dishes, like soups and pies. Strawberry Hill Farms, a seasonal garden center in southeast Columbia, receives calls after closing for the season from people requesting leftover pumpkins.
“The baking pumpkins, we’ll hang on to through the winter,” said Steven Sapp, the owner of Strawberry Hill Farms. “As long as they don’t have a blemish or a cut on them, it’s pretty amazing how long they’ll store.”
Other leftover pumpkins are sometimes used as food for livestock, such as pigs, at farms throughout the state. The remainders are composted and can be utilized as soil for future crops.
“They’ll rot down and just go back to the soil,” Sapp said. “And then you’ll just have more nutrients for the next year.”
Residents are also able to compost their own pumpkins by taking them to a local composting facility or by starting their own compost pile. Pumpkins, which are 90% water, contribute many nutrients to the soil.
“It’s important to compost because all that material can be reused and put back into the soil because that’s where it came from,” said Billy Polansky, the executive director for the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. “All the nutrients in those food scraps came from the ground and so when we harvest it and then throw it in the landfill, those nutrients essentially get contaminated and we can’t really use them again.”
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture is hosting Pumpkin Chunkin! on Saturday, an event where residents can break down pumpkins to be used for compost. Among the pumpkin-themed activities will be a trebuchet, which attendees can use to throw their pumpkin through the air and try to hit a target.
“Every once in a while, it hits the target,” Polansky said. “And it makes this beautiful smashing sound when it hits that wood.”
This is the second year the center is hosting the event, which contributed hundreds of pumpkins to compost last year.
Pumpkin Chunkin! will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market.