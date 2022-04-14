Easter is this Sunday, and residents in Columbia can celebrate with Easter egg hunts, candy and brunch. Get egg-cited for the holiday, because there are plenty of things to do in town to celebrate.
Friday
Easter weekend will kick off with an event for kids and adults alike.
The Job Center is hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids and a job hunt for adults Friday. This event is BYOB — Bring Your Own Basket. Check-in is from 5:15-6 p.m., and the hunt starts at 6:15 p.m. at Nickell Shelter at Cosmo Park. In addition to the egg hunts, The Job Center will have raffles, snacks and refreshments. Text ‘EVENT’ to (573) 279-2781 to RSVP.
Saturday
Easter egg hunts are on the agenda for Saturday.
An Easter egg hunt for all ages will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Cosmo Park at the Burford Shelter. The hunt is sponsored by Destiny Pointe Church, and there will be candy, prizes and more.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will host the Egg Hunt EGGstravaganza from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Douglass Park. Enjoy the free and fun event for the entire family, featuring a bunny sack race, arts and crafts and Easter golf. The event will also host a very special guest: The Easter Bunny . The egg hunt will begin at 12:45 p.m.
A second iteration will take place at Indian Hills Park from 3-4:15 p.m., with the egg hunt beginning at 3:45.
The Mid America Harley Davidson Easter egg hunt will take place from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the dealership, on Freedom Drive. If you’ve had your fill of eggs, you can also grab some grub from the 2 Odd Dawgs food truck.
Sunday
After all the egg hunts Saturday, you can wind down with brunch Sunday morning.
Les Bourgeois Vineyard offers a brunch menu only on Sundays. Visitors can enjoy a view of the Missouri River while sipping on a glass of wine and munching on brunch.
Addison’s will be open Sunday for brunch at 11 a.m. and will have happy hour from 8-10 p.m.