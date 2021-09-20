Heritage Festival transports visitors to a simpler past

Adri Gaddy shows a visitor how to make cornmeal at the Heritage Festival on Saturday in Columbia. Adri is an 8-year-old from Columbia, and she said she loves making cornmeal because “it’s so fun and messy.”
Don Collop stands in front of a chuckwagon built in 1910. Collop joined a group of fellow cowboys in the Missouri area and spends every year meeting up with those who share similar interests. The chuckwagons feed the public with free-will donations.” Collop said the organization gathered $6,000 to feed Missouri locals.
Clint Winn grips his “possible bag” as he re-enacts Mountain Man John Colter on Sunday at the Boone County Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show in Columbia. The “possible bag” acquired its name from the ability to carry anything a mountain man might need in the wilderness, Winn said.
Clint Winn demonstrates the use of a hatchet while re-enacting John Colter on Sunday at the Heritage Festival in Columbia. Mountain men like Colter adopted Native American tools to perform tasks while traveling through the West.
Deb Wilson, left, and Tricia Kaufmann share stories about their interest in spinning and weaving Sunday at the Heritage Festival in Columbia. The two talked about rediscovering the hobbies that led them to the Columbia Weavers and Spinners’ Guild.
Carol Leigh spools hemp fibers Sunday at the Heritage Festival in Columbia. During the festival, Leigh taught visitors about natural methods of spooling and dyeing fibers with the Columbia Weavers and Spinners’ Guild.
Steve Winters carves a new wood project called the "Fruit and Vegetable Festoon" on Sunday at the Heritage Festival and Craft Show in Columbia. "It is a multi-layer carving," Winters said. "It is more challenging, but it's also more rewarding when you can take one block of wood and see some grapes coming out of it."
Boone County held its annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia's Nifong Park. The festival was chock full of re-enactors, tradespeople, artisans and crafters. Among the fields of tents, chuckwagons and craft booths, history was brought to life for onlookers with sights and sounds from many eras.
Reporters: Anastasia Busby, Joseph Smith, David Amirdjanian, Emma Murphy, Elizabeth Pruitt and Sam Koeppel photographed this as part of the Newsroom Content Creation class taught by Jeanne Abbott.