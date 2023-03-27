One of the two Hermann, Missouri, police officers involved in a shooting March 12 is in stable condition, according to a Facebook post made by the Hermann Police Department on Saturday.
Officer Adam Sullentrup remains in an intensive care unit and will experience a "long road to complete recovery," according to the post.
Sullentrup and Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith responded to a shooting at a convenience store in Hermann. Griffith died from his injuries.
The event took place after the two officers attempted to arrest 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County for multiple outstanding warrants.
Simpson was charged in the 20th Circuit Court for Gasconade County with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.