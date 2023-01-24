80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Daniel Marc Dreifuss arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

 Jordan Strauss - invision, Invision

A film produced by a Hickman High School alumnus received nine nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, including best picture.

Daniel Dreifuss was part of the production team behind the German title "All Quiet on the Western Front," which was also nominated for cinematography, international feature film and production design, among other categories.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you