"All Quiet on the Western Front," produced by a Hickman High School alumnus, won best international film at the Oscars on Sunday.
Daniel Dreifuss was part of the production team behind the German title, which also won for cinematography, original score and production design at the 95th Academy Awards.
The film received nine Oscar nominations, including best picture. It stars Felix Kammerer and is directed and co-written by Edward Berger.
Set during World War I, the Netflix film is based on a 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque of the same title. It showcases the journey of a young German soldier who enlists in the army, whose dreams of becoming a hero are shattered by the realities of the war.
It beat out “Close” from Belgium, “Argentina, 1985” from Argentina, “The Quiet Girl” from Ireland and “EO” from Poland for best international film. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won best picture.
