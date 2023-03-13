"All Quiet on the Western Front," produced by a Hickman High School alumnus, won best international film at the Oscars on Sunday.

Daniel Dreifuss was part of the production team behind the German title, which also won for cinematography, original score and production design at the 95th Academy Awards.

